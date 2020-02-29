Cricket club announces record profits

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has reported record profits for the year 2019.

Last year saw Emerald Headingley Stadium, in Leeds, host the Third Specsavers Ashes Test Match, four ICC Cricket World Cup fixtures and a One Day International versus Pakistan.

These matches helped Yorkshire to deliver EBITDA of £6,451,000, an increase from £515,000 in the previous year.

Catering and pouring rights reverted to Yorkshire in 2019, another significant contributor to the financial success, producing a revenue of £611,000 in the first complete year.

Paul Hudson, The Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s director of finance, said: “This has been an exceptional year financially, which has delivered a significant impact on our funding.

“The results are due in large part to two specific events that occurred during the year. Firstly, the staging of four World Cup matches generated a one-off receipt of £1,000,000 that was distributed to all First-Class counties, together with payments to stage four matches of an additional £600,000.

“In addition, we received a small bonus on successful delivery. We were also able to sell a large volume of corporate hospitality for the matches and generated strong pouring rights income.

“Secondly, the Ashes was undoubtedly the standout financial highlight of the year, generating £4,700,000 in ticket sales, bolstered by another £1,900,000 of corporate hospitality revenue and pouring rights income.”

These profits have enabled Yorkshire to make debt repayments of £3,800,000 in 2019 and £5,600,000 over the last two years combined. A record year has given Yorkshire the ability to reduce the net debt to £18,340,000 from its year end peak at 31 December 2016 of £24,636,000.

Hudson added: “The ability to repay debt over the last two financial years has marked a long-awaited return to reducing the debt and hence interest burden that the club has built up, with the purchasing of the ground, and development of facilities.

“In summary, from a financial perspective, this has been a significant year for the club. We have made inroads into debt repayment and now have a platform from which we can move forward in a managed way.”